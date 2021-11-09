How Supermodel Emily Ratajkowski Got Discovered

An actress, entrepreneur, and renowned model, Emily Ratajkowski found global fame after appearing in Robin Thicke and Pharrell Williams's music video for "Blurred Lines" in 2013. However, her career began long before the controversial clip, which the 30-year-old supermodel has described as "the bane of my existence."
Known for gracing the covers of famous magazines and for a host of movies that brought her popularity between 2014 and 2018, Ratajkowski kicked off her blossoming career as a teen, navigating the modeling and film industries simultaneously.
Now boasting a net worth of around $8 million, the London-born beauty is "a social-media phenomenon, a bona-fide cultural force, an accomplished entrepreneur, and, most recently, a mother and a beloved essayist," The New Yorker lists her many achievements.
Followed by 28.5 million on Instagram, Ratajkowski often reminisces about her beginnings on social media. However, her most candid account of how she was discovered came in her recent book of essays, aptly titled My Body.
