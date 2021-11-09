How Supermodel Emily Ratajkowski Got Discovered

While her looks and enviable figure have certainly served her well in opening the doors to fame and fortune, Ratajkowski learned at an early age that beauty can also be a burden. In her book, the model and influencer opens up about her parents’ fixation on her physical appearance, revealing how adults sexualized her when she was still in high school.

“I was a child, but somehow already an expert in detecting male desire, even if I didn’t completely understand what to make of it,” she writes, per the New York Post.

As for her family's ardent support of her modeling career, Ratajkowski notes: “Beauty was a way for me to be special. When I was special, I felt my parents’ love for me the most.”

The mother-of-one, who details how important it was for her parents, "especially to my mother, that their daughter be perceived as beautiful," touched on the topic in an Instagram post from January 2020. Sharing a bikini photo of herself at age 14, in which she used to take pride, Ratajkowski explained that she has since realized there's more to her than a perfect body.

"I was just a kid in this picture and I wish the world had encouraged my 14-year-old self to be more than just my body," she wrote in the caption.

The model, who says she feels "empowered" through her body and sexuality, continued: "Luckily I have discovered the parts of me that are so much more important than 'sexiness', but if you’re a 14-year-old girl reading this, don’t worry about any of that for now. Read lots of books and know that what you see on Instagram is just a very small fraction of complete and beautifully complex human beings."

