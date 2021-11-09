NBA Rumors: Suns Could Trade DeAndre Ayton To Knicks For Mitchell Robinson Plus Others

Basketball
Wikimedia Commons

JB Baruelo

When they selected him as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, DeAndre Ayton was viewed as one of the young players that would lead the Phoenix Suns back to title contention. Last season, Ayton helped the Suns reach the NBA Finals where they lost to the Giannis Antetokounmpo-led Milwaukee Bucks.

Unfortunately, despite his impressive performance, the Suns are still having second thoughts about giving Ayton a huge payday. After failing to reach an agreement regarding a contract extension, rumors have started to swirl around Ayton's future with the Suns.

Should The Suns Trade DeAndre Ayton?

Wikimedia Commons

In a recent article, Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report included Ayton on the list of players who could be surprisingly dealt during the 2021-22 NBA season. Since he's a restricted free agent, the only thing that the Suns need to do to bring him back in the 2022 NBA free agency is to match offers from other NBA teams.

However, if they don't have any plan of giving him a maximum contract extension, Swartz believes that Suns general manager James Jones may consider scanning the trade market for Ayton before the 2022 NBA trade deadline.

DeAndre Ayton To Knicks

Wikimedia Commons

One of the teams that could express interest in acquiring Ayton from the Suns is the New York Knicks. According to Greg Patuto of NBA Analysis Network, the Knicks should explore swapping centers with the Suns before the 2022 NBA trade deadline. In the proposed trade scenario, the Knicks would be sending a package that includes Mitchell Robinson, Obi Toppin, Alec Burks, a 2022 first-round pick, and a 2023 first-round pick to the Suns in exchange for Ayton.

If the trade becomes a reality, Patuto believes that it would help the Suns and the Knicks in filling up the needs to improve on their roster.

Knicks Get A More Durable Center In DeAndre Ayton

Trading all those assets for Ayton would definitely be worth it for the Knicks. Ayton would be a massive upgrade for the Knicks at the starting center position. He would give the Knicks a more durable center, a very reliable scoring option under the basket, a great rebounder, and an incredible defender.

This season, Ayton is averaging 14.2 points, 11.3 rebounds, and 1.3 steals while shooting 58.5 percent from the field, per ESPN. Adding him to the core of Julius Randle, RJ Barrett, Kemba Walker, and Evan Fournier would give the Knicks a better chance of making a deep playoff run this season.

Why The Suns Would Make The Trade

The proposed trade deal would be worth exploring for the Suns if they don't think that Ayton deserves a max contract. Instead of taking the risk of losing him in the 2022 NBA free agency without getting anything in return, the suggested deal would allow them to swap Ayton for another young big man in Robinson, a talented prospect in Toppin, a veteran sharpshooter in Burks, and two future first-round picks.

The Suns could use the future draft assets to add more young players to their roster or as trade chips to further solidify their core around Devin Booker.

