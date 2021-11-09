NBA Rumors: Suns Could Trade DeAndre Ayton To Knicks For Mitchell Robinson Plus Others

When they selected him as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, DeAndre Ayton was viewed as one of the young players that would lead the Phoenix Suns back to title contention. Last season, Ayton helped the Suns reach the NBA Finals where they lost to the Giannis Antetokounmpo-led Milwaukee Bucks.

Unfortunately, despite his impressive performance, the Suns are still having second thoughts about giving Ayton a huge payday. After failing to reach an agreement regarding a contract extension, rumors have started to swirl around Ayton's future with the Suns.