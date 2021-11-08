'World's Most Beautiful Girl' Thylane Blondeau Stuns In Sunkissed Sunbathe

Thylane Blondeau looked like a goddess as she soaked up beating rays recently - and she got paid to top up her tan. The French model and social media sensation has been making 2021 headlines for seeing her profile rise - alongside appearing at the Miu Miu Fashion Show this year, 20-year-old Thylane has been snagging new brand deals, not limited to fronting Fendi's #Peekaboo bag campaign.

Posting to Instagram to show off another gig, Thylane went strapless and classy as she posed amid rocks. Check it out below.

Quite The Glam Sunbathe

Shutterstock | 2131613

Scroll for the photos, ones shared with Blondeau's 4.7 million Instagram followers. The Cacharel fragrance face, who is also busy running her No Smile clothing brand, posed while shouting out APM Monaco jewelry and watch brand. Stunning as she lay with closed eyes and her signature bee-stung pout on show, the Paris-based star was snapped amid outdoor and mossy rocks, going red carpet glam in a strapless and plunging dress.

Also wearing chunky lock necklaces - two - Thylane highlighted her model figure. She also did a great job fronting the brand.

See The Photos Below

The Aix-en-Provence native, wearing a full face of makeup as she lay in the sun, also opted for a little selfie action to keep the mood light, here showing off her arm tattoo, with the final photo showing her in gold necklace and wrist jewelry as she gazed down the camera lens.

Taking to her caption, the stunner told fans: "New collection alert 😍😍 so happy and honored to be the new face of @apmmonaco ❤️ #apmmonaco." Swipe below for the gallery, scroll for more.

What's The Pay?

Shutterstock | 159556

Thylane didn't need to #ad her post - while Instagram requires the disclaimer for most promotional activity, the platform seems okay with waiving it if a partner status is in place.

Pay on IG correlates with following, with experts at Vox having weighed in on the potential pay.

"Influencers with up to 1 million followers can get $10,000 [per post], depending on the platform, and 1 million followers and up, you’re getting into territory where they can charge $100,000. Some can even get $250,000 for a post!"

Running Her Own Brand

Thylane, who also fronts 1982-founded sweatpants brand Sweet Pants, plus lingerie company Etam, is juggling her modeling with her own No Smile brand. The casual-wear label retails trendy sweats, tees, and hats, with the name based on the star's signature poker face. Blondeau announced the launch last year.

Thylane joins the list of celebs flogging their own merch, from rapper Chris Brown to MTV face Chanel West Coast and her LOL Cartel brand. Her Instagram is also followed by stars including actress Bella Thorne and model Amelia Hamlin.

