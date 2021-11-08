'World's Most Beautiful Girl' Thylane Blondeau Stuns In Sunkissed Sunbathe

Thylane Blondeau looked like a goddess as she soaked up beating rays recently - and she got paid to top up her tan. The French model and social media sensation has been making 2021 headlines for seeing her profile rise - alongside appearing at the Miu Miu Fashion Show this year, 20-year-old Thylane has been snagging new brand deals, not limited to fronting Fendi's #Peekaboo bag campaign.

Posting to Instagram to show off another gig, Thylane went strapless and classy as she posed amid rocks. Check it out below.