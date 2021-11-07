Inside Miley Cyrus' 'Exuberant' $7.2 Million Los Angeles Home

Miley Cyrus' Los Angeles home is a perfect reflection of her personality. Decorated by her mother, Tish Cyrus, the 6,800-square-foot Hidden Hills residence is the ultimate rockstar-worthy oasis, boasting a psychedelic-themed music studio, a powder room covered in Gucci tiger-face wallpaper, and a lagoon-style swimming pool like you'd typically see in meditation resorts.
Although the former Disney Channel star, 28, owned the six-bedroom, seven-bathroom house only for a year, selling it earlier this summer, she has certainly left her mark on the place, described by Architectural Digest as "beautifully boisterous" -- "much like Miley herself."
