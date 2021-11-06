NBA Rumors: Suns Could Acquire Ben Simmons For Package Centered On Chris Paul

Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons is expected to be one of the hottest commodities on the trade market before the 2022 NBA trade deadline. Despite strong efforts from the Sixers to convince him to stay, Simmons seems determined to leave the City of Brotherly Love.

Though he has already joined the Sixers' in their previous practices, the former No. 1 pick is yet to play a single game in the 2021-22 NBA season. With his continuous absence, the Sixers recently decided to resume fining him for every game he misses.