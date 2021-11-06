Predicting The Next 4 WWE Superstars That Will Leave The Company

After the past two years and massive cuts in both the office and wrestlers, the WWE seems to be trying to cut as much money off the books as possible. Fans are completely confused by some of these releases and are starting to wonder what is going on in the mind of Vince McMahon and Nick Khan. There have been several rumors of a potential sale to Disney or NBC Universal. For a company that continues to gain record profits, it seems like they no longer care about the product, simply the bottom line.