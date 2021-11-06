Predicting The Next 4 WWE Superstars That Will Leave The Company

As previously mentioned, Kevin Steen's real-life best friend may also be on his way out of the company, however, this one is more fan speculation than anything. He made his name in Ring Of Honor as the masked sensation El Generico. But the now Sami Zayn has also seen some success under the WWE umbrella as well. Unfortunately though it never quite seemed like he was destined for the main event on the main roster as he has never progressed past the mid-card. If used properly Zayn could have been one of WWE's next superstars, but that was sadly not the case and it will likely lead to his exit from the global promotion.