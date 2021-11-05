Trae Young Reveals Why Hawks Are Struggling Earlier In 2021-22 NBA Season

There were high expectations for All-Star point guard Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks before the start of the 2021-22 NBA season. After a recent trip to the Eastern Conference Finals, most people believed that the Hawks would immediately make their presence felt this season. Unfortunately, the Hawks are off to a slow start and currently not playing like a legitimate title contender in the Eastern Conference.

As of now, they are sitting in the No. 12 spot in the Eastern Conference with a 4-5 record.