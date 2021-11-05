NFL Rumors: 3 Teams That Should Sign Odell Beckham Jr.

Even though it just happened today, Odell Beckham Jr.'s departure from the Cleveland Browns was years in the making.

The talented wideout never got on the same page with Baker Mayfield and was rarely involved in Kevin Stefanski's offense.

Things further escalated when OBJ's father posted an 11-minute clip of Mayfield either ignoring or overthrowing a wide-open Beckham Jr, with plenty of people criticizing the Browns' quarterback.

Beckham Jr. was later "excused" from team practice as they reached a financial settlement to finally cut him loose.

Who Should Sign Odell Beckham Jr.?

Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk reported that OBJ asked to be traded multiple times in the season.

Nonetheless, Beckham's recent story with injuries, his obvious desire to leave, and his big contract were issues no team wanted to deal with.

Then again, no one can argue that OBJ is a game-changing wideout when healthy. He's strong, athletic, and can outduel nearly every big-time defender in the league.

So, now that he's set to become a free agent, who should try and make a run at him? Let's take a look.

Patriots Get A Big-Play Threat

Shutterstock | 166287618

Bill Belichick and Josh McDaniels have taken a conservative approach with Mac Jones leading the offense.

But the Alabama product has looked more comfortable as the weeks go by and has been efficient in the few occasions he's dared to throw downfield.

The Patriots lack a true big-play threat in their offense and they've been known for pursuing former stars looking to get back at their doubters.

They're 4-4 for the season and, even though their defense deserves most of the credit, it wouldn't hurt them to get a new pair of hands of their offense.

Saints Homecoming Makes Sense

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Odell_Beckham_Jr._(49093810522).jpg

Even though he's said his family roots for the Dallas Cowboys, Odell Beckham Jr. has big ties to the city of New Orleans from his days at LSU.

The Saints have big needs in their receivers corps, especially with Michael Thomas set to miss the whole season with a foot injury.

Beckham Jr. may not want anything to do with a team that has Trevor Siemian at QB, though, as poor quarterback play was the reason why he wanted to leave the Browns in the first place.

Aaron Rodgers New Weapon?

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Odell_Beckham_Jr._2019_training_camp.jpg

The Green Bay Packers have been one of the best teams in the NFL this season but their offense still has room for improvement. Thus far, they've only averaged 24 points per game, as per Team Rankings.

Aaron Rodgers has picked apart opposing defenses even without Devante Adams, so imagine what he could do if they give him another top-tier weapon?

Rodgers could force his way out of Green Bay at the end of the season, so they might as well make the most of his talents while they still can.

