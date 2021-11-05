Chanel West Coast's Rise To Fame: ‘Fantasy Factory’ To ‘Love & Hip Hop’

While Chanel has been rapping since she was 14, the star didn't kick off her music career until 2009 with her debut single, "Melting Like Ice Cream." After briefly signing with Atlanta record label Zone 4 and then going solo for a while, she was signed by Lil Wayne to his record label, Young Money Entertainment, in 2012.

A year later, she released her first mixtape, "Now You Know," collaborating with famous artists, such as Snoop Dogg, French Montana, Ty Dolla $ign, Robin Thicke, and Honey Cocaine. Her second mixtape, "Waves," featuring YG and B-Real, was released in 2015.

In 2014, Chanel thrilled fans by announcing an upcoming studio album, slated for 2016. Although the project was delayed a few years, she carried on making music, releasing three singles in 2014: "Blueberry Chills," "New Feeling," and "Miles and Miles."

Fast forward to October 2020, and her debut studio album, America's Sweetheart, was finally out. However, she was far from idle in the meantime, putting out several songs, including "Bass In The Trunk" (2015), which was featured on Fantasy Factory, "Nobody" (2018), and "I Be Like" (2019).

Last September, the rapper paid a sweet birthday tribute to Lil Wayne, sharing an endearing snap of the two together, given below.

"Thank you for believing in me when so many have doubted me!" she wrote in the caption. "You are truly the GOAT and where that term even came from! (Facts) Hip-hop and music period owes so much to you."