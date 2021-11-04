Samantha Logan Shows Off Leather Pants In Beverly Hills Bathroom

Samantha Logan is impressing everyone around in edgy leather pants from a swanky Beverly Hills bathroom. The CW actress posted for her 1.1 million Instagram followers recently, sharing another flawless fashion look and rocking the celebrity-adored leather pants trend - she also happened to be in the poshest zip code in L.A.

The Netflix star, at The Maybourne Beverly Hills, opened from a marble steps hallway, but fans know when to swipe. The dolled-up look was chic, monochrome, and even seeing the stunner in high-heeled sandals.

Beverly Hills Or Go Home

Scroll for the snaps, ones sitting at over 110,000 likes. They opened with the All American actress posing with crossed legs as she stood by three steps and wearing high-waisted and shiny black leather pants, plus a high-necked white top and super-classy black jacket.

Sporting a red lip, slicked-back and parted hair, plus a black leather handbag with a gold chain, Samantha stunned while in black sandals, with a swipe right showing her dinner plate - from a romantic white-clothed table with candles.

See The Bathroom Action Below

The Boston, MA native, leaving the best 'til last, closed with a little selfie action, better showcasing her snazzy ensemble and snapping herself from a very glitzy-looking bathroom. Posing amid honey-colored and marbled walls and near faucets with mirrors and stacked white towels, the star went Kourtney Kardashian with her selfie, writing: "Story saw it first."

"It's giving timeless," a popular reply read, with the outfit also called "so cool/timeless/gorgeous." "SAM BEING ACTIVE EVERYONE WAKE UP," a third user added. More after the gallery, where you can swipe.

Scroll For Her Mac 'N Cheese Bites

Users are loving that Logan is seemingly more active on IG this fall - in early October, she posted at a Veuve Clicquot event while in a yellow two-piece set, although it was a July snap shouting out mac and cheese bites that made headlines as the star wrote: "The mac n cheese bites tho" with a fire emoji.

Speaking about her partying preferences this year, Samantha revealed: "If I'm going to go out, I'm going to have a good -ss time. I'm full sending it."

Never A Solo Affair

The actress continued: "None of that standing around, not knowing what I'm doing. I'm on the dance floor with my girlfriends."

Anyone wondering why SL sometimes goes quiet on social media also got their answers:

"I've dealt with depression for the majority of my life. When I was younger, I didn't have knowledge about how to cope. Now I have more tools. When I'm in those really, really low places, I like to take a break from social media because it's definitely not good for my mental health," she added.

