Aaron Rodgers has been all over the NFL news since before the start of the season, and not only because of his stellar play.

The reigning MVP threatened to sit out the season if the Green Bay Packers didn't trade him but eventually managed to make amends with the team, at least for the time being.

However, he still won't be able to suit up for this Sunday's big clash against the Kansas City Chiefs, as he recently tested positive for COVID-19.