Skai Jackson Performed to Janet Jackson's 'If' on 'DWTS' Season 29

TV
Shutterstock | 673594

Lindsay Cronin

Going into next week's episode of Dancing With the Stars, which will have a "Rhythm Nation" theme spotlighting Janet Jackson, we've found ourselves reminded of a past contestant who also danced to the tune of one of the pop star's greatest hits.

As the remaining members of the ABC competition series' 30th season, including Jimmie Allen, Melora Hardin, Olivia Jade, Amanda Kloots, Suni Lee, Cody Rigsby, Iman Shumpert, and JoJo Siwa, gear up for Monday night, we're looking back on an episode of season 29.

Paso Doble to 'If'

Shutterstock | 673594

According to a report from E! News on November 1, it wasn't too long ago when the sounds of Janet rang out in the Dancing With the Stars ballroom. In fact, it was just one season ago when actress Skai Jackson hit the dance floor with partner Alan Bersten.

During the season's "Icons Night," Skai and Alan danced the Paso doble to Janet's "If" and received three 9s for their performance, bringing their grand total to 27 points for the evening.

Skai Looks Up to Janet

Shutterstock | 564025

Speaking at the time of her thoughts on Janet, Skai had nothing but good things to say, applauding the musician not only for her talents in the world of entertainment, but also her activism.

"Even though Janet is an amazing performer, the thing I admire most is that she is an activist," Skai told the judges amid her performance. "She isn't afraid to speak up in what she believes in and use her voice for good. That's really important to me."

Fifth Place

Shutterstock | 564025

Following her performance to Janet's hit song, Skai found herself coming in at the fifth position on _Dancing With the Stars, with actress Justina Machado, rapper Nelly, and television host Nev Schulman eliminated, in that order, in the weeks that followed.

When all was said and done, former Bachelorette star Kaitlyn Bristowe, who was partnered with professional dancer Artem Chigvintsev, took home the Mirror Ball Trophy.

While Skai may not have won it all, she certainly won over the hears of viewers with her performance to "If."

Fan Reactions

Shutterstock | 673594

In the comments section of a video shared to YouTube of Skai discussing her performance, fans flooded her with compliments.

"Omg, I love her she is SO damn good! I am really really happy she made it to the semifinals," one person wrote.

Loved her paso and her dance off she is definitely going to win that mirrorball trophy," said someone else.

"I need more of them," added a third.

Don't miss the remaining episodes of Dancing With the Stars season 30, which air on Monday nights at 8/7c on ABC.

