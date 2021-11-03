'World's Most Beautiful Girl' Thylane Blondeau Stuns In Bikini Hangout

Thylane Blondeau, the "Most Beautiful" girl in the world, has been impressing her Instagram followers with what looked like very little effort. The 20-year-old model and social media sensation went for a baseball cap and bikini look in an August share, with the selfie seeing the French beauty near-makeup-free and big-time rocking the beachy natural look.

Tagging herself in swanky St.Tropez as she ditched her Paris base, Thylane threw out casual vibes, good looks, and effortless charm. Check it out below.