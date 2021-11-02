Inside Miley Cyrus' Famous Family

Miley's younger sister, Noah Cyrus, 20, is the most famous of all of her siblings. A pop star in her own right, she released her debut single, "Make Me (Cry)" in September 2016, followed by three EPs (Good Cry, The End of Everything, People Don’t Change) and one album (NC-17). She's also a Grammy Award nominee and has collaborated with Leon Bridges and Labrinth.
Her music career aside, Noah is also an actress, with a number of small roles on Hannah Montana on her resume. She's also done voiceover work in Disney's The Emperor's New School and Stoney Stories, as well as Hayao Miyazaki's Ponyo.
Noah, who has amassed a following of 5.9 million on Instagram, is a known mental health advocate, often speaking candidly about her struggles with depression and anxiety.
During an Instagram Live last May, she opened up about the pressure of always being compared to her older sis: "That was something that I heard my whole life, every single day, my whole life. And it was either that or that I wasn’t enough in some way, whether it was the way I look or the way I am. Like I said the other day, I feel like I don’t even breathe right sometimes.”
However, Miley and Noah are super close, with the "Wrecking Ball" star saying about her little sister at the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards: “She’s who I want to be when I grow up.”