Inside Miley Cyrus' Famous Family

Miley Cyrus is one of the most recognizable names in the music industry, but did you know her siblings are also musically gifted?

While the 28-year-old pop star is the oldest of the three children that "Achy Breaky Heart" hitmaker Billy Ray Cyrus, 60, shares with his actress wife Tish Cyrus, 54, Miley also has two other half-brothers and one half-sister from both her parents' previous relationships.

This brings the Cyrus brood to a total of six now-adult kids, all of whom share Billy's artistic inclinations but one. Here's the scoop on Miley's siblings, from the oldest to the youngest.