Netflix superstar and Squid Game face HoYeon Jung has been snagging those brand deals - not only is the actress fronting American fashion brand Calvin Klein, she's also the new global ambassador for luxury French label Louis Vuitton.

Jung's Instagram following, which has shot up 15 million in just three weeks amid her viral status, now sees her reach worth $$$, and it looks like the brands are willing to splash the cash on streaming's biggest 2021 face. Check it out below.