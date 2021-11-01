What's Anna Kendrick's Net Worth In 2021?

Kendrick has been in the entertainment business for most of her life, starting her professional career at the young age of 12. The actress made her Broadway debut in the 1998 revival of “High Society,” landing a Tony nomination for her role as Dinah Lord. Notably, she was the second youngest nominee in Tony history, with her performance also getting her a Drama Desk Award nomination.

At the time of her big theater success, the Portland, Maine native was already very familiar with the stage, having performed at her local theater from the age of 6. In a 2016 interview, Kendrick opened up about her early beginnings, revealing what acting meant to her.

"I can't now say what it was that originally drew me to performing, because it's very possible that at 6 it was just that I wanted people to be looking at me and paying attention to me," she told the NPR. "Then it sort of transformed into something that was really meaningful for me... It became the way that I learn about myself and the way that I learn about other people."