Who Is Salma Hayek's Billionaire Husband, François-Henri Pinault?

Mexican-born beauty Salma Hayek has been happily married to billionaire French businessman François-Henri Pinault for 12 years, yet their relationship still sparks public interest even after more than a decade of love.

While the award-winning actress, 55, often sings her hubby's praises on Instagram -- and she's not stingy with the romantic photos! -- fans are still curious about her significant other, who doesn't appear to have a social media presence of his own.

Thankfully, Hayek -- who also posts the occasional shout-out to her in-laws, Kering empire founder François Pinault and Louise Gautier -- often keeps followers up to speed with her partner's many achievements.

Here's what we know about the 59-year-old billionaire, whose family is one of the richest in France.