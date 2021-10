Anna Kendrick is handing her Love Life torch to William Jackson Harper for season 2 of the HBO Max series.

After making her debut in the Sam Boyd-created romantic comedy as Darby Carter in May 2020, Kendrick will remain on the series but will step back from her lead role as Harper takes over for the second season as Marcus Watkins.

The new episodes of Love Life, which Kendrick not only stars in, but executive produces, was first confirmed by Deadline in June 2020.