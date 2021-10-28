NBA Rumors: LA Lakers Could Trade Russell Westbrook For Ben Simmons Plus Two Others

Russell Westbrook has just started his journey as a member of the Purple and Gold, but rumors have already begun to swirl around his future with the Los Angeles Lakers. With his early struggle in the 2021-22 NBA season, some people are wondering if the Lakers should explore the possibility of moving Westbrook again before the 2022 NBA trade deadline.

In a recent article, Alex Kirschenbaum of Sports Illustrated's Fan Nation created a list of hypothetical trade ideas featuring Westbrook. These include the blockbuster deal that would send "Brodie" to the Philadelphia 76ers this season.