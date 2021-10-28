Angelina Jolie's Dazzling Versace Look Overshadowed By 'Bad' Hair Extensions

Angelina Jolie had all eyes on her at the Rome Film Festival on Sunday, October 24, as she attended the screening of her latest movie, Marvel's Eternals. But while we're used to the 46-year-old actress turning heads on the red carpet, her latest public appearance was overshadowed by a beauty blunder.

The Hollywood superstar, who plays elite warrior Thena in the movie, glowed in a shimmering Atelier Versace gown -- a strapless, floor-length number in a Greek-goddess style that draped over her flawless figure like liquid silver. She paired the sparkly dress with waist-length hair extensions, but something went wrong with her hairstyle.

Check it out below.