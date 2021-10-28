Angelina Jolie's Dazzling Versace Look Overshadowed By 'Bad' Hair Extensions

Angelina Jolie had all eyes on her at the Rome Film Festival on Sunday, October 24, as she attended the screening of her latest movie, Marvel's Eternals. But while we're used to the 46-year-old actress turning heads on the red carpet, her latest public appearance was overshadowed by a beauty blunder.

The Hollywood superstar, who plays elite warrior Thena in the movie, glowed in a shimmering Atelier Versace gown -- a strapless, floor-length number in a Greek-goddess style that draped over her flawless figure like liquid silver. She paired the sparkly dress with waist-length hair extensions, but something went wrong with her hairstyle.

Check it out below.

Stunning In Versace

Shutterstock | 673594

Jolie has rocked a good deal of stunning Versace looks over the years -- including the glimmering one-shoulder black gown with a diamond scorpion that she wore at the Maleficent: Mistress of Evil world premiere in 2019 (see the picture above, in which she poses with five of her six kids) -- looking impeccable each time.

As such, fans were puzzled to notice her less than perfect hairstyle, as the star's extensions were visibly unblended with her natural locks, resulting in a choppy, unkempt look.

Although Jolie's fitted, deadstock chainmail, Versace dress was designed to steal the show, it was her hair that ended up being the talk of the internet, The Insider is reporting.

Scroll for fan reactions.

Unblended Extensions

Shutterstock | 673594

In detailed photos published yesterday by Cosmopolitan, Jolie's improperly installed hair extensions were easy to spot as the Hollywood A-lister was captured from the side and from behind. Viewers could clearly see the choppy, uneven line the extensions created just below the shoulder blades, where they attached to her thick mane.

Although fans had nothing but praise for the brunette beauty and her eye-popping gown, they didn't hesitate to point out the hairstyle faux pas on Twitter.

"Angelina Jolie is spectacular as always - in @Versace for the #Eternals launch. So why the bad hair extensions?" wrote one person.

"How do you let angelina jolie walk a red carpet with her hair extensions looking like this, somebody getting fired," tweeted a second user.

"The dress is perfection but did one of the children get angry and take a scissors to her hair in the middle of the night," quipped a third Twitter user.

Accompanied By Zahara And Shiloh

Two of Jolie's children were in attendance at the Rome Film Festival screening, as the Girl, Interrupted star brought her 15-year-old biological daughter Shiloh and her 16-year-old adopted daughter Zahara as her dates for the evening.

Three days later, the mother-of-six had almost the entire Jolie-Pitt brood with her at the Eternals London premiere, with a photo published on Wednesday by People showing the actress surrounded by Shiloh, Zahara, 20-year-old adopted son Maddox, and 13-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox (also her biological children).

Only her 17-year-old adopted son Pax was missing from the family picture, which saw Jolie cutting a chic figure in a Valentino Haute Couture oversized black blazer, matching maxi skirt and white button-up shirt. Check it out below!

Hairstylist Should Be 'Fired'

Shutterstock | 842245

While the star appeared to have dispensed with the unfortunate hair extensions at the London event, sporting her natural tresses that were styled with a mid-part and framed her face, her supporters are still talking about the faux pas in Rome.

Fans were largely blaming Jolie's hairstylist for the mishap, taking to Twitter to opine they should be fired.

"I don’t know who does her hair but she should fire him," said one person.

"Who put the extensions to my queen Angelina Jolie? They need to be fired," agreed a second user.

"Have been thinking about Angelina Jolie’s hair extensions all day," tweeted a third Twitter user, sharing a snapshot of the hairstyle.

