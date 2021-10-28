Nicki Minaj's 'Barbie' Rolls-Royce Is Exactly What You'd Expect

Nicki Minaj has the perfect car to go with her "Barbie" name on Instagram and with the bold pink tresses she sported on the social media platform this May. Spotted earlier this week in Queens, the 38-year-old rapper was the ultimate Barbie at the wheel of a pastel-pink Rolls-Royce Cullinan as she went for a night drive and chatted with some exhilarated fans.
Minaj, who has her very own real-life Ken -- husband Kenneth Petty, whom she married in 2019 and with whom she shares her 1-year-old son -- later shared photos of her eye-popping wheels on Instagram. Scroll for the pics!