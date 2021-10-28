Nicki Minaj's 'Barbie' Rolls-Royce Is Exactly What You'd Expect

There's no arguing that the "Barbie Dreams" rap star knows how to command attention, and that's exactly what she did as she posed next to her luxury SUV for a trio of snaps that immediately went viral on Instagram. Snagging over 3.2 million likes from her 161 million followers, the pics showed Minaj standing in front and to the side of the expensive pink Rolls-Royce that, in the words of Hot Cars, "would make Barbie jealous."

Ever the fashion icon, the Trinidadian beauty rocked slinky Dolce & Gabanna pumps and a sheer white turtleneck that let her pink bra show, draping a massive silver "Barbie" necklace on top. Minaj smiled big at the camera as she leaned against the SUV and puckered up for a kiss, posing with her hands on her waist to show off her extravagant nails that matched her bling.

Check out the photos below!