Kyrie Irving Supporters Protest NBA Vaccine Mandate Outside Barclays Center

Brooklyn Nets player Kyrie Irving says the choice to remain unvaccinated is "bigger than the game", reports the Washington Post. It was a choice that sent hundreds of protestors to Barclays Center in Brooklyn yesterday, and Irving to the bench.

It was an outcome he wasn’t expecting according to his comments on social media. On social media, Irving said the choice wasn’t political, and he thought that despite the choice he would still be able to play ball. He won’t be, until or unless he gets vaccinated.

Protestors holding “Let Kyrie Play” signs for Irving yesterday want him back on the court.