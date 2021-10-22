Old Tweet Comes Back To Haunt Alec Baldwin After He Accidentally Shoots Woman To Death

Actor Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun on the set of Rust Thursday, striking the film's director Joel Souza and director of photography Halyna Hutchins.

Hutchins was immediately transported via helicopter to a nearby hospital, but unfortunately she later succumbed to her injuries. Souza received emergency care and was then released from the hospital.

As Hutchins' colleagues released statements and paid tributes, Alec Baldwin said his heart was "broken" over the tragedy. But many Twitter users pointed to an old tweet of Baldwin's calling him a hypocrite.

