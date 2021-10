When Teresa Giudice and her boyfriend of just over a year, Luis Ruelas, embarked on a European getaway with her longtime bestie, Dina Manzo, and Manzo's husband, Dave Cantin, many Real Housewives of New Jersey fans suspected an engagement was to come. And, as they saw on October 21, they were right.

After People confirmed the news of Giudice and Ruelas' engagement, along with several photos of the over-the-top moment, Giudice's co-stars, including brother Joe Gorga, reacted to the news.