Blake Lively Slams Paparazzi Photo Of Her Children: 'This Is So Disgusting'

Blake Lively is once again calling out paparazzi after an unauthorized photo of her children was shared online. The 34-year-old Gossip Girl alum, who shares daughters James, 6, Inez, 5, and Betty, 2, with 44-year-old Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds, slammed the Instagram account @hollywoodstarkids on Wednesday, October 20, for posting a picture of the family without her and her husband's consent.

"This is so disturbing," Lively, who is followed by 30.3 million on Instagram, wrote in the comments section of the post, which has since been taken down.

