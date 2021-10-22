'Distraught' Alec Baldwin Photographed After Shooting Cinematographer on 'Rust' Movie Set

Movies
Lindsay Cronin

A major tragedy took place on the New Mexico set of the upcoming film, Rust, on Thursday.

Amid production, as a report from the New York Post has confirmed, 63-year-old actor Alec Baldwin shot the film's cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins, 42, and its director, Joel Souza, 48, with an alleged prop gun at the at Bonanza Creek Ranch in Sante Fe around 2 p.m. on October 21.

According to authorities from the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office, the prop gun discharged, killing Hutchins and leaving Souza hospitalized.

Halyna Hutchins Was Airlifted to a Albuquerque Hospital

"There was an accident today on the New Mexico set of ‘Rust’ involving the misfire of a prop gun with blanks,” a production spokesperson told Deadline.

Immediately after the incident occurred, the set went into lockdown as Hutchins was airlifted to the University of New Mexico Hospital in Albuquerque, where she sadly succumbed to her injuries.

Souza, meanwhile, was taken to the Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center in Santa Fe, authorities said, where he is currently receiving treatment for his injuries.

Detectives Are Currently Investigating the 'Rust' Shooting

In a statement from the sheriff's office, it was noted that detectives are investigating how the shooting occurred, as well as what type of projectile was discharged from the apparent prop.

According to a report from TMZ, it is believed that either shrapnel or a bullet was discharged from the gun.

Later on Thursday, following the terribly tragic incident, an understandably "distraught" Baldwin was photographed walking around in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's office, where he had been questioned.

Alec Baldwin Was Photographed Making a Phone Call From the Sheriff's Office

In a photo shared by both the New York Post and TMZ, Baldwin seemed to be completely beside himself with grief as he held his phone to his ear with one hand and held a mask with another.

Just two days before the shocking turn of events, Baldwin and Hutchins were pictured amongst other members of the cast and crew of Rust.

Another report, shared by Showbiz411, revealed that Baldwin was extremely distressed after the shooting and kept frantically asking why he had been handed a “hot gun.”

Alec Baldwin Doesn't Understand Why He Was Given a 'Hot Gun'

As Showbizz411 explained, a "hot gun" is a firearm with real ammunition.

“In all my years, I’ve never been handed a hot gun,” he allegedly said.

"The entire cast and crew has been absolutely devastated by today’s tragedy, and we send our deepest condolences to Halyna’s family and loved ones,” the Rust production company said in a statement to the New York Post. “We have halted production on the film for an undetermined period of time and are fully cooperating with the Santa Fe Police Department’s investigation."

As of late Thursday, no charges were filed.

