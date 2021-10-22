'Distraught' Alec Baldwin Photographed After Shooting Cinematographer on 'Rust' Movie Set

A major tragedy took place on the New Mexico set of the upcoming film, Rust, on Thursday.

Amid production, as a report from the New York Post has confirmed, 63-year-old actor Alec Baldwin shot the film's cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins, 42, and its director, Joel Souza, 48, with an alleged prop gun at the at Bonanza Creek Ranch in Sante Fe around 2 p.m. on October 21.

According to authorities from the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office, the prop gun discharged, killing Hutchins and leaving Souza hospitalized.