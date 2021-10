HoYeon Jung has become the Internet's newest "It Girl" after her breakout role in Netlix's hit series Squid Game.

The 27-year-old model and actress plays Sae-byeok, or player number 067, who joins the deadly game for the promise of a huge cash prize.

HoYeon's performance resonated with people all over the world, catapulting her into superstardom. It's an impressive feat, considering this is her first ever acting gig.

Scroll down to learn about HoYeon Jung's story.