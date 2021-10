Chanel West Coast is rocking see-through crochet shorts and going mega flower power in an eye-catching two-piece on Instagram. The "No Plans" rapper, 32, has been busy jazzing up her outfits for her 3.5 million followers this fall, with the designer action largely making headlines as West Coast rocks her Louis Vuitton, Moschino, and Versace.

Taking a break from shouting out brands that cost $$$ on October 4, the MTV face posed in an upbeat and sexy look, and it was 100% florals.