Aaron Rodgers 'Owns' Chicago Bears Fans, Has No Regrets

Week 6 of the 2021 NFL season featured Aaron Rodgers' 22nd win against the Chicago Bears. On Sunday night, Rodgers displayed another remarkable performance to help the Green Bay Packers walk away with a 24-14 victory over the Bears. The 37-year-old quarterback finished the game with 17-of-23 for 195 yards with two touchdown passes and zero interceptions.
One of the biggest highlights of Rodgers' 22nd win against the Bears happened in the fourth quarter when his 6-yard touchdown scramble and sealed the Packers' victory.