Brian Laundrie Halloween Costumes Spark Outrage Online

DIY Halloween costume ideas are in high demand now that October 31 is fast approaching -- but some people on the internet have taken it all too far. According to several news outlets, photos of Halloween costumes depicting Brian Laundrie, the fiancé of homicide victim Gabby Petito, have been circulated online in what The Sun describes as the work of "sick trolls."
As The Inquisitr previously reported, Laundrie, who is a person of interest in the murder case of Petito, disappeared shortly after the 22-year-old vlogger was reported missing by her parents and is nowhere to be found.
Scroll for the photos.