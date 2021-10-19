Man 'Killing Himself' With Illegal Injections To Look Like Barbie's Ken

Actors, musicians, Instagram models, and other celebrities all use tanning products to look better on camera.

Some of them even take melanotan, a synthetic hormone which is injected via a needle. It stimulates the pigment cells in the human body and forces it to produce more melanin, thus giving the user a tan.

But some are taking things too far.

Twenty-two-year old Jimmy Featherstone from Hull, United Kingdom is "killing himself" will illegal injections, but does not plan on stopping anytime soon.

Read more below.