Murdaugh Dynasty Unravels With Buster As Last Man Standing

News
Damir Mujezinovic

For the last 100 years, the Murdaugh legal dynasty has been one of the most influential families in Hampton, South Carolina, with its members serving as district attorneys for five counties.

Over the past 10 decades, the Murdaugh family has managed to amass a vast fortune, expanding its influence across the Palmetto State.

But everything changed in June this year, when Alex Murdaugh's wife Maggie and son Paul were shot to death in their home. In September, Alex himself was shot in the head, but survived.

These events attracted nationwide attention, as the Murdaugh dynasty unraveled.

Mallory Beach Death

According to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, though the public at large began paying attention to the Murdaughs when Maggie and Paul were killed, those were not the first mysterious deaths associated with the family.

In 2019, Paul Murdaugh drove his father's boat into a bridge, which threw all passengers overboard. One of them, the 19-year-old Mallory Beach, did not survive. Her body was found a week later.

Paul Murdaugh was charged with boating under the influence, but he died before he could stand trial.

Mystery Deepens

Connor Cook, who was on the boat during the accident, claims Alex Murdaugh approached him in the hallway of a hospital and told him everything would be alright if he would "keep his mouth shut."

The State Law Enforcement Division is now investigating whether Alex Murdaugh intervened in the investigation to save his son Paul.

Alex's brother Randy Murdaugh, meanwhile, maintains that his brother never tried to obstruct the investigation.

"We see words like 'dynasty' used, and 'power', and I don't know exactly how people use those words, but we're just regular people," he said in an interview.

Reopening Of Old Cases

Authorities have reopened two cases related to the Murdaugh family.

The first involves the death of the Murdaughs' housekeeper Gloria Satterfield. Satterfield died in 2018, allegedly after falling on the steps of the Murdaugh family's home in Islandton, South Carolina.

Her death was attributed to natural causes and no autopsy was conducted. Alex Murdaugh is now being accused of stealing insurance settlements meant for Satterfield's sons, per The New York Post.

Authorities have also reopened a case into the death of 19-year-old Stephen Smith. Smith's body was found with a fatal head wound on a road in Hampton County, South Carolina in 2015, but his death was ruled an accident.

However, tipsters have told the police that Buster Murdaugh, Alex's surviving son, killed Smith.

Where Is Buster Murdaugh?

Are authorities investigating Buster Murdaugh and do they have any evidence he killed Stephen Smith? That remains unclear, at least for now.

Buster has seemingly made a conscious effort to stay out of the spotlight, shunning the press.

He was recently spotted at his family's Edisto Island property in South Carolina, but refused to answer questions from members of the media.

"I have no interest in commenting on any of y'all's questions," he told reporters, as he casually loaded his belongings into a Cadillac.

