Murdaugh Dynasty Unravels With Buster As Last Man Standing

For the last 100 years, the Murdaugh legal dynasty has been one of the most influential families in Hampton, South Carolina, with its members serving as district attorneys for five counties.

Over the past 10 decades, the Murdaugh family has managed to amass a vast fortune, expanding its influence across the Palmetto State.

But everything changed in June this year, when Alex Murdaugh's wife Maggie and son Paul were shot to death in their home. In September, Alex himself was shot in the head, but survived.

These events attracted nationwide attention, as the Murdaugh dynasty unraveled.