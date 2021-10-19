'RHOBH' Cast Party At Paris Hilton's Bridal Shower

The lavish banquet came one week after Paris and Carter's joint bachelor/bachelorette party in Vegas, where the couple partied with DJ Tiësto at Zouk Nightclub along with their family and closest friends, per Hollywood Life.

Paris later shared a reel from the trip to Instagram, writing: "I can’t wait to marry you, my best friend.👸🏼🤴🏻💍❤️💋 #ParisInLove #HiltonReumForever 💖✨."

Paris and Carter announced their engagement in February, after dating for a year. Carter, who has known Paris for 15 years and is a family friend of the Hiltons, proposed on a private island.

While Paris has been engaged three times before, this will be the first time she walks down the aisle. Her former fiances were Jason Shaw (2002), Greek shipping heir Paris Latsis (2005), and actor Chris Zylka (2018).

The couple were first linked at a Golden Globes afterparty in January 2020 and have gotten very close during the COVID-19 pandemic. They have also started IVF procedures in the hope of having a twin boy and girl, The Inquisitr previously reported.

"[The coronavirus lockdown] is the first time I've actually been forced not to travel and stay home," Paris said in September. "The silver lining is that I get to be with my pets and my boyfriend. We have gotten so close. The amount of time we've had together is what would normally take five years!"