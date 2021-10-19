NBA Rumors: Hawks Could Pair Trae Young With Pascal Siakam In Proposed Blockbuster

Since being selected as the No. 5 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, Trae Young continues to prove that the Atlanta Hawks made the right decision to make him the centerpiece of their rebuild. In his first three years with the Hawks, Young has already made huge accomplishments, including earning his first All-Star recognition in 2020 and helping Atlanta return to the playoffs and reach the Eastern Conference Finals last season.

However, despite his explosive performance almost every game, the Hawks still obviously need to improve their roster around Young in order to have a realistic chance of ending their title drought.