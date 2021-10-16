How Much Chanel West Coast Earns Per Episode of MTV's 'Ridiculousness'

Celebrities
Joan Minoza

Chanel West Coast is raking in big bucks! The rapper and TV personality has been killing it lately, with steady music and TV gigs from left to right.

Her biggest gig, of course, is on MTV's comedy clip show Ridiculousness. Chanel has a regular hosting seat at the show, along with Steelo Brim and Rob Dyrdek.

While the show may seem like an underrated cable series, it's actually very successful and gets a pretty good reception from the public. You'd be surprised to know how much Chanel gets paid per episode.

How Chanel Met Rob Dyrdek

Rob Dyrdek and Chanel West Coast have been friends for a long time. The two met through MySpace and through mutual friends.

Early on, Dyrdek already saw potential and talent in Chanel, which led him to give her the opportunity to work on TV.

The skateboarder hired Chanel as a receptionist in his reality show Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy Factory. Fans loved Chanel's bubbly and fun personality, so Dyrdek casted her again for Ridiculousness, which he also produces.

Chanel's First Love Is Rapping

While Chanel has been really successful in her hosting career, her first love is music.

In an interview, the singer expressed that it hasn't been easy trying to make it big in the music industry and she has to deal with a lot of critics.

"At first, it got to me a lot. It's literally bullying... But I've been doing music so much longer than TV so I never thought it would be a hard transition. Since I was little all I wanted was to be an entertainer, to be in music and act..."

How Much Chanel West Coast Earns On Ridiculousness

Even if her rapping is taking a backseat in her career, Chanel is still raking in big bucks.

She earns a whopping $142,050 per episode of 'Ridiculousness'. Currently, she has an estimated net worth of around $3 million.

Her big salary allows her to live a life of luxury. In 2019, Chanel purchased the 2,600-square-foot home in east Hollywood Hills. The house had a price tag of $1.6 million!

She Would Still Do It Even With A Cheaper Salary

But it's not just about the money for Chanel, who says she would still be in Ridiculousness even if the pay wasn't good.

"We're a show that uplifts people. We bring the laughs, that's what we're all about. Um, I get paid to laugh. Even if it was a sh*ttier paycheck, how could I say no? I'm just grateful and I realize I'm blessed to be in this situation."

