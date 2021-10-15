Olivia Wilde Faces Backlash Over Exposing Nude Photos

Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Olivia Wilde is facing stiff criticism over her latest, and very bold, nude shoots. The actress and girlfriend to pop heartthrob Harry Styles has stripped down for a True Botanicals campaign, with photos even seeing her forced to throw in some digital black cubes to protect her modesty.

Olivia, 37, updated her Instagram ahead of the weekend with a "Feel Yourself" caption. While fans - and some celebrities - were feeling it on her Instagram, opinions weren't so high as the snaps went viral over on The Daily Mail.

Sizzling Shoot For True Botanicals

Scroll for the photos. Olivia posted a gallery, one opening with a very '70s vibe and a polaroid finish. She was snapped fully topless and wearing only tinted aviator shades, with the image seeing her posing with both arms up above her head, free-flowing and layered hair, plus two very clear attempts to stay inside Instagram's no-nudity rules - that'll be the black cubes over her chest.

A swipe right showed the House actress' foamy rear in a bathtime shot - here, True Botanicals' products began to feature.

Scroll For The Photos

Also included was a sporty bedroom snap showing Olivia photographed from behind, once again topless, and in high-waisted white briefs and knee-high socks. She closed her post with a sheer tee shot offering a close-up of her chest.

Quick to leave a like on the IG post was Demi Moore's daughter Rumer Willis. Also dropping by in the comments was 51-year-old Kelly Ripa's trainer Tracy Anderson, who wrote: "I’m just staring at these photos and can’t formulate words 😍." See the not-so-kind words after the gallery, where you can swipe.

A 'Mid Life Crisis'?

Over on The Daily Mail, over 400 users have liked the leading comment, one reading: "Wtf this attention seeker needs some serious mental help." The user added feeling "bad" for the actress' children Otis and Daisy, shared with ex Jason Sudeikis.

"Gosh you have a kid, get it together," another said, with over 200 users liking a reply reading: "Mid life crisis?" One fan mentioned the actress' boyfriend, stating: "Why do actresses and other women think that everyone wants to see them naked? Is it their insecurity or is she trying to keep Harry Styles? At any rate, it's disgusting!"

Impressing Jennifer Aniston

This isn't Olivia's first True Botanicals post. In March, the New York native shared a shot of herself tentatively dripping a pipette of the beauty giant's serum while in a black tank top.

"Chebula : antioxidant-packed-super-fruit used in Ayurvedic medicine and now in your face serum. Get some before it sells out again. See IG story for attempt at demonstration. See sports bra for proof of exercise attempt," she wrote. The shot got a like from new beauty founder and sitcom superstar Jennifer Aniston.

