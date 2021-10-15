NBA Rumors: LA Clippers Could Form 'Big 3' Of Bradley Beal, Kawhi Leonard & Paul George

Since the 2021 offseason, the Washington Wizards have been telling everyone in the league that they have no intention of trading All-Star shooting guard Bradley Beal and undergoing a full-scale rebuild. Instead of taking a different route, the Wizards decided to build a more competitive roster around Beal this summer.

Despite the improvements they made this offseason, the Wizards are still not viewed as a legitimate threat in the Eastern Conference. Without a clear path to title contention, some people believe that it still remains a possibility for Beal to find his way out of Washington before the 2022 NBA trade deadline.