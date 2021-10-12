Trending Stories
Chloë Grace Moretz's Dating History: The Famous Names She's Been Linked To

Close-up of Chloë Grace Moretz.
Shutterstock | 673594
Celebrities
Alexandra Lozovschi

Chloë Grace Moretz has grown up in the limelight but the 24-year-old actress had a hard time adjusting to living in the public eye. That might be the reason why The 5th Wave star, who rose to fame with her role in 2010's Kick-Ass, likes to keep her personal life private, only occasionally opening up about her love interests and who she's dating.

The SK-II spokesperson -- who is followed by 18.7 million on Instagram, where she cites Neil deGrasse Tyson in her bio -- is currently single by all accounts, but, as The Things eloquently puts it, "her love life is not boring." Rumors have linked her to Brazilian soccer star Neymar in 2014 and even to her 5th Wave co-star Alex Roe in 2017.

Here's a rundown of her past romantic relationships.

2013: Cameron Fuller (Rumored)

Close-up of Cameron Fuller.
Shutterstock | 3695024

Back when Moretz was just 15 years old, the starlet was rumored to be dating actor Cameron Fuller, who is the son of movie and TV producer Bradley Fuller and the brother of director Bryan Fuller. The pair, who were longtime friends, were spotted on what looked like a date in West Hollywood in January 2013, with photos published at the time by The Daily Mail showing him getting down on one knee on the sidewalk and presenting her with a plastic ring.

While the romantic gesture certainly sent tongues wagging, it's unclear whether Moretz and Fuller, who was 17 at the time, were actually an item.

2014-2018: Brooklyn Beckham

Brooklyn Beckham and Chloë Grace Moretz pose together at an event.
Shutterstock | 2914948

Moretz's most high-profile relationship was with Brooklyn Beckham, 22. The Dark Shadows actress, who also starred in 2013's Carrie, met Victoria and David Beckham's son at 2014 Paris Fashion Week and the two were on-again, off-again for four years.

For the first half of that interval, Moretz and Beckham kept people guessing about whether they were actually a couple, with her constantly playing down the relationship in interviews.

Although the pair, who reportedly enjoyed plenty of spin class dates at Soul Cycle, appeared to have drifted apart in October 2015 -- at the time, Beckham was courting French actress Sonia Ben Ammar - they were back together by January 2016.

The two finally went public about their relationship around that time, with Moretz stating on The Talk: “We’ve been like on and off together for a couple of years now and we just kinda made it official."

The actress opened up: "We were always like running from the paparazzi… It’s affecting our relationship though. We weren’t able to go to the restaurants… And we were like you know what? If we are more upfront about it and we break down the iron curtain and we just let them take our photo, they are not gonna care.”

While things appeared to be going great for them, they eventually broke up for good in April 2018.

“I went through a hard year and I’m not going to hide that," the young actress told Stellar Magazine at the time. "I had to deal with this new level of fame while I was growing up, I was getting out of a relationship and all of it was very public. I wanted to hide.”

August 2018: Dylan O’Brien (Rumored)

Chloë Grace Moretz wears blue suit and tie at an event.
Shutterstock | 564025

After her split with Beckham, Moretz was linked to The Maze Runner star Dylan O’Brien, 30. The young actors, who were 21 and 26 at the time, were seen hanging out with friends at West Hollywood restaurant The Nice Guy in August 2018, after which he hopped into her waiting car along with the rest of the gang.

“Chloë and Dylan have always had a friendly relationship,” an insider told Us Weekly at the time. “They purposely didn’t show up together because they didn’t want to draw attention to themselves, but they had a fun night out and were flirty and touchy-feely, but didn’t show any obvious or outward PDA last night. She was there with three girlfriends and dancing and drinking all night long.”

This was enough for the rumor mill to start turning though, especially since the Teen Wolf alum had previously confessed he had a crush on Moretz. However, it was never confirmed that the two of them got together seriously.

November 2018-2019: Kate Harrison

Kate Harrison takes a windy selfie outdoors against a wood-panel wall.
Kate Harrison | Instagram

In late 2018, Moretz got people talking after it was reported she was involved with model Kate Harrison, now 31.

According to Who's Dated Who, the pair started dating in November that year and had a relationship that lasted until 2019.

By all accounts, this was the first major relationship for Moretz following her breakup with Beckham. The actress was even said to have moved in with Harrison, who appeared in Playboy, with the couple reportedly living together in Los Angeles.

The pair, who first attracted attention after being spotted kissing and cuddling in Malibu following a meal at Nobu, went on a Mexican vacation together in March 2019, when they were once again the talk of the town.

