Adam DeVine And Chloe Bridges Get Married In Mexico

Chloe Bridges and Adam DeVine pose together at an event.
Shutterstock | 673594
Famous Relationships
Alexandra Lozovschi

Adam DeVine and Chloe Bridges have gotten hitched! The Workaholics alum, 37, and the Final Girls actress, 29, tied the knot in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, after being engaged for two years and dating for another four.

According to Page Six, news of the celebrity couple's wedding broke over the weekend on Instagram, with DeVine's Workaholics co-star Erik Griffin being among the first to tell fans the Pitch Perfect actor was off the market. Adam Ray was quick to follow, sharing an Instagram story of himself preparing to officiate the nuptials.

Scroll for photos!

Adam DeVine And Chloe's 'Awesome' Wedding

Adam DeVine and Chloe Bridges take a romantic selfie.
Adam DeVine | Instagram

While details about DeVine and Bridges's Mexico wedding are sparse, his Workaholic and Comedy Central co-stars were definitely in attendance judging by the photo Griffin shared on October 10. In the group snap, given below, DeVine was flanked by Anders Holm and Blake Anderson, the gang smiling wide for the camera.

"Dem Boyz! Devine is off the market!" Griffin captioned the shot, adding: "Such an awesome wedding!"

While it's unclear whether the picture was taken before or at the event, the groom looked dapper in a black T-shirt, matching dress pants, and white tennis shoes. And, with Ray officiating the ceremony, it's safe to say it was one classy shindig.

Keep going for more photos!

Adam Ray Congratulates The Happy Couple

Adam Ray getting ready to officiate Adam DeVine and Chloe Bridges' wedding.
Adam Ray | Instagram

Soon after the photo went live on Instagram, Ray shared his own congratulatory post. The comedian uploaded a series of candid shots of the wedding party, including a photo of DeVine and Bridges enjoying a celebratory drink and another one in which they were chilling in a pool. Scroll through the embed below to see the sunkissed snap, wherein the bride is flashing her wedding ring!

"All the love. All the laughs🎉CONGRATS Chloe & Adam❤️," Ray wrote in the caption, with Anderson sounding off in the comments: "So awesome. Love you mucho 💕."

Chloe Bridges Teases Wedding Dresses On Instagram

Chloe Bridges tries on wedding dresses ahead of marrying Adam DeVine.
Chloe Bridges | Instagram

While Bridges has been quiet on Instagram so far regarding the wedding, she did give fans a taste of what to expect last week when she posted a few snaps of her trying on bridal dresses.

"Consider this dump of the wedding dresses I almost-chose-but-didn’t to be your warning that this is going to be a very wedding-heavy account for the next two weeks," the bride-to-be wrote on Instagram.

In the lengthy caption, Bridges also shared her thoughts on planning a wedding during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Were we crazy for trying to plan a wedding during a global pandemic?? Probably, yeah, cause many, many things went wrong including but not limited to us both getting breakthrough covid. But we gave it our best shot and it’s almost here and it seems like it’s actually going to pan out!!"

It seems the couple was forced to change their wedding plans at least once, with Bridges taking to Instagram in January to reveal they were eyeing Mexico for the ceremony.

"came to Mexico to start planning something smaller, later, more margarita-full, and (God willing) post-vaccine/safe/covid-free," she teased fans, sharing a few romantic shots of her and DeVine.

Adam DeVine And Chloe Bridges Got Engaged In October 2019

Chloe Bridges and Adam DeVine take a selfie in 2019.

The big day came almost two years to date since DeVine first got down on his knee to propose to his long-time love in late October 2019. The When We First Met and Isn't In Romantic? actor, who also played Andy in Modern Family, popped the question during a romantic boat ride, later gushing about his fiancée on Instagram.

"She said yes! Well actually she said 'ahh Adam' and then kissed me but I’m pretty sure that means YES!" he wrote. "I love Chloe more than anything and I’m so excited to spend the rest of my life with her amazing self. You are my best friend and I’m thrilled you want to get old and wrinkly with me!"

Bridges also shared a few snaps from the proposal, writing: "We are doing it!! I love this man with my whole heart and I am so excited to be with him forever."

She continued with a heartfelt tribute to the man of her dreams.

"He is the kindest, funniest, most incredible man I’ve ever met. I’m so proud to be his girl and will be even prouder to be his wife."

