Adam DeVine And Chloe Bridges Get Married In Mexico

While Bridges has been quiet on Instagram so far regarding the wedding, she did give fans a taste of what to expect last week when she posted a few snaps of her trying on bridal dresses.

"Consider this dump of the wedding dresses I almost-chose-but-didn’t to be your warning that this is going to be a very wedding-heavy account for the next two weeks," the bride-to-be wrote on Instagram.

In the lengthy caption, Bridges also shared her thoughts on planning a wedding during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Were we crazy for trying to plan a wedding during a global pandemic?? Probably, yeah, cause many, many things went wrong including but not limited to us both getting breakthrough covid. But we gave it our best shot and it’s almost here and it seems like it’s actually going to pan out!!"

It seems the couple was forced to change their wedding plans at least once, with Bridges taking to Instagram in January to reveal they were eyeing Mexico for the ceremony.

"came to Mexico to start planning something smaller, later, more margarita-full, and (God willing) post-vaccine/safe/covid-free," she teased fans, sharing a few romantic shots of her and DeVine.