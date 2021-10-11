Britney Spears Warned Sexy Snaps May Damage Conservatorship Case

Britney Spears has received a sobering warning that being trigger-happy on the topless or bikini photos and videos might do her more harm than good.

The 39-year-old pop superstar, who has been celebrating dad Jamie Spears being suspended as her conservator, now sees a high-profile legal expert weighing in on it all - while the overall opinion was the Spears' itty-bitty bikinis and chest grabbing wouldn't weigh the whole case down, the "Toxic" singer has been advised that continuing her posts could damage her in the long run.