'The Flight Attendant' Season 2 Release Date, Cast, and Plot - Everything We Know

Kaley Cuoco is gearing up for another season of The Flight Attendant.

The HBO Max series is based on a novel written by Chris Bohjalian, published in 2018. Kaley's production company 'Yes, Norman Productions' adapted it into a limited TV series, with Cuoco taking on the roles of executive producer and lead actor.

The first season premiered on November 26, 2020 and was received well by the audience, earning a 97% rating from Rotten Tomatoes. It has also won a total of 4 awards and 43 nominations from different award-giving bodies.