Shannon Sharpe of Fox Sports 1 is one of the sports analysts who is a known supporter of Los Angeles Lakers small forward LeBron James. Sharpe is among the many people who consider James as the greatest basketball player of all time. He isn't afraid of engaging in a debate whenever someone is criticizing the four-time NBA champion.

Recently, Sharpe has an argument with his fellow Fox Sports 1 analyst and Undisputed host Skip Bayless, who is one of the biggest haters of LeBron.