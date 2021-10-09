Kelly Ripa's Sweet Tribute To Her Children Melts Instagram's Heart

Scroll for the photo. Kelly showed her two boys some extra love on National Sons Day this September 28, and fans were there for it. The proud mother-of-three, who just celebrated her 51st birthday, marked the happy occasion on Instagram with a gorgeous photo of herself enjoying a boat ride with 24-year-old Michael and 18-year-old Joaquin.

In the picture, given below, the trio huddled together at what looked like the breakfast table, against a scenic view of turquoise water and vegetation-strewn cliffside. Seated in the middle, Kelly held up a cup of coffee while her sons gathered around her, all three smiling from ear to ear.

"Did someone say #nationalsonsday ? How lucky am i?" the beloved TV host captioned the shot.

While her posts typically cause a stir online, Kelly's sweet tribute to her sons melted Instagram's heart. Fans flooded the comments section with hearts, with some of her celebrity fans also swooning over the gorgeous family pic.

“Three stunners!!” wrote one fan.

"Beautiful family!" gushed another.

“You are so blessed Kelly. Two handsome guys, & a very proud Mom,” said a third.

Proud pappa Mark also chimed in. "Squad minus one" penned the 50-year-old actor followed by three heart emojis.