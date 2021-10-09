Trending Stories
Kelly Ripa's Sweet Tribute To Her Children Melts Instagram's Heart

Close-up of a smiling Kelly Ripa wearing a black sequined dress at an event.
Shutterstock | 64736
Celebrities
Alexandra Lozovschi

Kelly Ripa is one proud mamma. The talk show queen recently paid a heartfelt tribute to her three children, whom she shares with her hubby-of-25-years, Mark Consuelos, and fans couldn't get enough of the happy family.

Taking to her popular Instagram page last week for a double share session, the All My Children and Hope & Faith actress posted adorable photos of her sons and daughter that left many of her 3 million followers swooning. Her newest rescue pooch also shared the spotlight. Check out the sweet pics below!

Kelly Ripa Celebrates 'National Sons Day'

Kelly Ripa's sons, Michael and Joaquin, pose for a selfie at the beach.
Kelly Ripa | Instagram

Scroll for the photo. Kelly showed her two boys some extra love on National Sons Day this September 28, and fans were there for it. The proud mother-of-three, who just celebrated her 51st birthday, marked the happy occasion on Instagram with a gorgeous photo of herself enjoying a boat ride with 24-year-old Michael and 18-year-old Joaquin.

In the picture, given below, the trio huddled together at what looked like the breakfast table, against a scenic view of turquoise water and vegetation-strewn cliffside. Seated in the middle, Kelly held up a cup of coffee while her sons gathered around her, all three smiling from ear to ear.

"Did someone say #nationalsonsday ? How lucky am i?" the beloved TV host captioned the shot.

While her posts typically cause a stir online, Kelly's sweet tribute to her sons melted Instagram's heart. Fans flooded the comments section with hearts, with some of her celebrity fans also swooning over the gorgeous family pic.

“Three stunners!!” wrote one fan.

"Beautiful family!" gushed another.

“You are so blessed Kelly. Two handsome guys, & a very proud Mom,” said a third.

Proud pappa Mark also chimed in. "Squad minus one" penned the 50-year-old actor followed by three heart emojis.

Kelly Ripa Honors Her Daughter In Heartwarming Post

Kelly Ripa's daughter, Lola, smiles at the camera.
Kelly Ripa | Instagram

The upload came just three days after Kelly honored her middle child on National Daughters Day. Also taking to Instagram, the proud mom shared a photo of 20-year-old Lola snuggling the family's rescue pup, Lena. In the caption, she lovingly celebrated the pair, announcing to the world that their newest pet pooch had just turned 1 year old.

As expected, fans went crazy over the adorable snap.

"Just precious!! Two beautiful babes!😘Happy Birthday Lena!🎉♥️🐾," commented one fan.

"That’s the best picture ever," gushed big brother Michael.

"These two!!!! 💞💞" wrote Lisa Rinna.

"heart full," said news anchor, David Muir.

Kelly's army of Instagram followers is used to seeing the celebrity doting on her kids as she marks every happy occasion on social media. A similar post from last year saw Lola enjoying what appeared to be some one-on-one time with her mother at a coffeehouse, earning over 125,000 likes.

"Happy #nationaldaughterday to this powerhouse ♥️ [Lola] thank you for choosing me to be your mom," read the caption.

All Grown Up!

Kelly Ripa's kids, Michael, Lola, and Joaquin, in a photo from 2012.
Kelly Ripa | Instagram

While Kelly often shares heartwarming throwbacks from when her kids were little, such as the above snap from Easter 2012 that snagged 107,000 likes on Instagram, the Ripa-Consuelos children are all grown up and ready to take on life on their own. Now that her youngest is about to head off to college, the celebrity is definitely dealing with a hard case of "empty nest" syndrome -- her oldest kids have already moved out.

In a bittersweet selfie uploaded in late August, which showed Kelly and Mark chilling alone on the couch, the Cheaper By The Dozen actress revealed how she was adjusting to the new situation.

"So far we are crushing this empty nest thing," she wrote sarcastically on Instagram.

Still, the mother-of-three seems to be having a great time flipping through family photos and uploading adorable throwbacks, such as this pic of baby Joaquin and Madonna or the picture below of the now-adult-kids' first day of school back in 2008.

Kelly Ripa's Dogs Take Instagram By Storm

Kelly Ripa's dogs, Lena and Chewie.
Kelly Ripa | Instagram

Fans are also fawning over Kelly's two dogs, who often pop up on the star's Insta feed. Just last week, followers banded together to wish Lena a happy birthday, showering the pup with compliments.

"In my next life I want to be Lena," raved one person.

"Happy Birthday to Lena you’re one lucky very much loved puppy," read another comment.

"Rescues are the best," said a third user.

Lena joined the family earlier this spring, after being featured as an adoptable pet on the Live with Kelly and Ryan Happy Pets segment. A week after the puppy appeared on TV, Kelly announced she decided to adopt the Maltese/Shih Tzu mix.

The family has another rescue dog named Chewie, who is about 13 years old. Kelly posted some great pics of Chewie for National Dog Day, giving fans a major dose of cuteness overload.

