Timothy George Simpkins Released On Bail, Reportedly Enjoys 'Welcome Home' Party

Eighteen-year-old Timberview High School student Timothy George Simpkins opened fire on a fellow student Wednesday, injuring four people.

Simpkins turned himself in that same day and was taken into custody and booked into the Arlington City Jail on three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

A 15-year-old boy Simpkins shot is reportedly still in critical condition, while the 25-year-old teacher who was injured in the incident is recovering from broken ribs and a collapsed lung. The other two victims are in good condition.

