'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Season 12 Release Date, Cast, and Plot - Everything We Know

While Bravo has not yet confirmed plans for RHOBH season 12, the series continues to bring in high ratings for the network, which is sure to lead to its renewal.

In addition to that, cameras were recently spotted at the home of Kyle Richards as she and some of her cast mates, including Lisa Rinna, Crystal Kung-Minkoff, and Dorit Kemsley, celebrated the 13th birthday of her daughter, Portia Umansky.

So, if filming on Season 12 has already begun, fans should expect to see a premiere date set for sometime in mid-2022.