Scroll for the snap. Salem Sirius Moretz, who has his own Instagram account and 1,400+ followers, was born in 2017. The German Shepherd featured in an Instagram share uploaded by Moretz last month, one showing her solo on a beach, crouching down to stroke her dog, and smiling as the wind blew her blonde hair around.

Casually outfitted in a dark jacket, sweatpants, plus worn sneakers, the blonde stunned fans, writing: "My little beach boy, awhile back." Emily In Paris actress Lily Collins quickly left a like.