Cameron Monaghan and Noel Fisher, who portrayed fan-favorite couple, Ian Gallagher and Mickey Milkovich, on Showtime's Shameless, had so much on-screen chemistry that fans can't help but wonder if the two are romantically involved off-screen as well.

The dynamic duo is considered to be one of TV's most enduring couples. Their unique on-screen, gay relationship stole the hearts of many fans.

But here's what fans want to know - are sparks flying between Cameron and Noel in real life too?