Britney Spears Worries While Tugging Down Pantyhose In Underwear

Britney Spears has clocked over 2.5 million views for suggestively tugging down her pantyhose while in a skimpy bralette, but the 39-year-old couldn't catch a break today as the #FreeBritney movement continues to throw her a mix of love and shade.

Posting for her 35.1 million Instagram followers as she continues to celebrate both her engagement to personal trainer Sam Asghari and dad Jamie Spears being suspended as her conservator, the "Circus" singer went sexy in her undies. Her fans, however, had mixed thoughts.