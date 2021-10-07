Trending Stories
Celebrities

McKayla Maroney Rocks Hot Pink Bikini To Welcome October

Celebrities

Kelly Ripa Warned Over Cheeky Birthday Swimsuit Pic

Celebrities

January Jones Delights In Plunging Bikini With Halloween Twist

Football

NFL Rumors: Aaron Rodgers Linked To Steelers After Tweets About Coach Mike Tomlin

Celebrities

January Jones Causes Nipple Storm In Flesh Underwear

Celebrities

Justin Bieber's Penis Size Confirmed in Photos

Erika Jayne Nearly Prompted Sutton Stracke to Quit 'RHOBH'

Close up of Erika Jayne.
Shutterstock | 564025
Celebrities
Lindsay Cronin

Erika Jayne and Sutton Stracke's feud was one of the most tense storylines of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills -- and one that nearly led Stracke to quit her role on the show.

During an appearance on Us Weekly's podcast, Getting Real With the Real Housewives, earlier this month, Stracke was asked if she ever questioned her future with the show due to the drama she faced with Jayne throughout season 11.

“Yeah, I did [think of quitting] and not because of the show, it was just because of the threat, and I didn’t like it at all,” Stracke said.

Sutton Stracke Grew Uncomfortable

Sutton Stracke wears an orange dress with pink and blue sequins.
Shutterstock | 673594

During Kathy Hilton's dinner party, Jayne threatened Stracke after she called her a liar and repeatedly questioned her about what she potentially knew about her estranged husband Thomas Girardi's alleged fraud crimes against his former clients.

"It took it to a level that I wasn’t comfortable with, but we have such a great production team and also I’ve got great friends on that show, and they just were like, ‘Come on.’ So, they lifted me up pretty quickly,” Stracke recalled.

Erika Jayne 'Scared' Sutton Stracke Amid Their Feud

Erika Jayne wears a pink silk dress.
Shutterstock | 564025

"I wasn’t scared, like, scared for my life,” Stracke clarified. “I just didn’t like the behavior.”

In December 2020, after Jayne suddenly filed for divorce from her husband after over two decades of marriage, the two of them were accused of embezzling $2 million in settlement funds meant for family members of plane crash victims.

Jayne and Girardi also faced a number of lawsuits after their split. And, understandably, Stracke had some questions for Jayne about these topics throughout Season 11.

Sutton Stracke Wanted to Know a 'Few Things'

Sutton Stracke wears a black minidress and pearl necklace.
Shutterstock | 3695024

"There were just a few things that I was like, ‘Look, this is what I’ve heard.’ And so I was just bringing that up as a point,” Stracke told Us Weekly of the questions she asked her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast mate. “I don’t need to be vindicated at all. That’s not my nature. I don’t need to be proven right. I was just stating facts.”

Jayne didn't respond well to Stracke's questions and felt she was unfair in her assessments.

Erika Jayne Faced Intense Questioning at the 'RHOBH' Reunion

Erika Jayne wears a black pantsuit and pink heels.
Shutterstock | 564025

In a recently shared sneak peek at the reunion special, host Andy Cohen is seen asking all sorts of questions to Jayne, who is shocked at his relentlessness and begs for her RHOBH co-stars to have her back.

To see more of Jayne, Stracke, and the rest of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 11 cast, don't miss the finale episode, which airs tonight, October 6, at 8/7c on Bravo.

The four-part reunion special begins airing next week, on October 13.

Latest Headlines

'RHONJ' Season 12 to Premiere on Bravo Next Month, Says Joe Gorga

October 7, 2021

After Failed NBA Return, Michael Beasley Joins Forces With JJ Barea In Puerto Rico

October 6, 2021

NFL Rumors: Steelers Should Replace Ben Roethlisberger With Cam Newton, Former Dolphins Exec Says

October 6, 2021

Justin Bieber's Penis Size Confirmed in Photos

October 6, 2021

Wizards Reveal Expectations And Plans For Deni Avdija In 2021-22 Season

October 6, 2021

Sommer Ray Expands Her Empire In String Bikini

October 6, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.