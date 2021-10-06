Wizards Reveal Expectations And Plans For Deni Avdija In 2021-22 Season

The Washington Wizards have high expectations for young small forward Deni Avdija when they selected him as the No. 9 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. Unfortunately, the 20-year-old wingman from Israel has failed to live up to expectations from a lottery pick. Despite being given a decent amount of playing time and the opportunity to become a starter, Avdija has struggled to show impressive performance in his rookie year.

In 64 games, Avdija only averaged 6.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 1.2 assists while shooting 41.7 percent from the field and 31.5 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.